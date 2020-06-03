

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump pressed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to seek additional deployments of federal troops to quell violence amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.



Although the protesters defied curfew, New York City survived calmer night Tuesday as demonstrations on the streets were peaceful, reports said.



'New York's Finest are not being allowed to perform their MAGIC but regardless, and with the momentum that the Radical Left and others have been allowed to build, they will need additional help. NYC is totally out of control. @NYCMayor & @NYGovCuomo MUST PUT DOWN RIOTING NOW!,' Trump tweeted late Tuesday.



'Chaos, lawlessness, and destruction take over New York.' @FoxNews When will Governor Cuomo call the Federal Government for help?', he said in an earlier tweet.



The nationwide revolt against the black man's death reportedly resulted in the killing of two people in Chicago.



Floyd's death has sparked outrage and protests in Minneapolis and across the United States, prompting several city authorities to declare curfew.



The 46-year-old black man died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis for more than 8 minutes.



Derek Chauvin, 44, was fired from service and charged with murder. Three other police officers involved in the brutal incident also were fired but they have not been charged.



Trump vowed to use federal troops to end the unrest as police officers are targeted by gunfire and looting takes place in several places amid widespread protests.



However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support deploying the army to end protests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

