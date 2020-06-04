

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) said that Phase III PREVENT data showed Cosentyx 150 mg provided significant and sustained improvement in signs and symptoms of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis or nr-axSpA up to Week 52.



The PREVENT trial met its primary endpoint of 40% improvement in the Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society in biologic treatment-naïve patients at Week 16 and Week 52 versus placebo, respectively when a loading dose was used.



Secondary endpoints indicating improvements in pain, mobility and health-related quality of life were also met in the trial up to Week 52. The trial demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials with no new safety signals reported.



AxSpA is a spectrum of long-term inflammatory disease characterized by chronic inflammatory back pain.



