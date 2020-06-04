

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices for May. Consumer prices are forecast to fall 1.3 percent on year, after easing 1.1 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 113.41 against the yen, 1.0779 against the euro, 1.2060 against the pound and 0.9618 against the greenback as of 2:25 am ET.



