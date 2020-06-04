

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical plc (HLCL.L) reported IFRS profit before tax of 43.0 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2020 compared to 43.5 million pounds, prior year. IFRS basic earnings per share was 32.3 pence compared to 35.8 pence. EPRA earnings per share was 7.6 pence compared to a loss of 8.4 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year see-through total property return was 83.9 million pounds compared to 81.4 million pounds, last year. Group's share of net rental income was 28.5 million pounds compared to 25.2 million pounds.



Gerald Kaye, Chief Executive, commented:'Helical has had another successful year, delivering a Total Property Return of 9.6%, Total Accounting Return on EPRA net assets of 9.3% and an increase in EPRA Net Asset Value per share of 6.0%. This was reflected in a Total Shareholder Return of 8.7%.'



The Group's final proposed dividend was 6.00 pence per share, a decrease of 20%. Total dividend for the year was 8.70 pence, a decrease of 13.9%.



