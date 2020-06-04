

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO), the International Vaccine Institute, and Seoul National University Hospital have partnered to start a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INOVIO's COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 in South Korea. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine clinical study approved in South Korea. It will be funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations through INOVIO, and supported by the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention/Korea National Institute of Health.



The 2-stage trial of INO-4800, which aims to start later in June, will assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the candidate vaccine in 40 healthy adults aged 19-50 years, and will further expand to enroll an additional 120 people aged 19-64 years.



Joseph Kim, INOVIO's President & CEO, said, 'We will soon have Phase 1 data from a US trial of INO-4800 and plan to begin Phase 2/3 trials in mid-summer.'



