

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 1004 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States rose to 107,175.



An additional 19,699 new cases took the total number of infections in the country to 1,851,520, with 34 states and jurisdictions reporting more than 10,000 cases.



Nearly one third of the global cases are reported in the United States.



The worldwide Covid-19 death toll is now above 386,000, and confirmed cases crossed 6.5 million, as per John Hopkins University's 9:00 a.m. ET update Thursday.



In the worst-hit state of New York, the death toll topped 30000, and infection cases crossed 374,000.



New Jersey (11880 deaths, 162068 infections), (Michigan (5570 deaths, 58035 infections), Massachusetts (7152 deaths, 101592 infections), Louisiana (2870 deaths, 41133 infections), Illinois (5621 deaths, 123830 infections), Pennsylvania (5742 deaths, 77780 infections), California (4374 deaths, 119348 infections), Connecticut (3989 deaths, 43091 infections), Texas (1744 deaths, 68877 infections), Georgia (2123 deaths, 48894 infections), Virginia (1428 deaths, 46905 infections), Maryland (2641 deaths, 54982 infections), Florida (2566 deaths, 58764 infections), Indiana (2207 deaths, 35712 infections), Ohio (2300 deaths, 36792 infections), Colorado (1494 deaths, 27046 infections), Minnesota (1097 deaths, 25870 infections), and Washington (1135 deaths, 22484 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



The number of confirmed cases is reportedly rising in 16 U.S. states.



The White House short listed five companies as candidates to produce a vaccine for coronavirus.



Meanwhile, The New York Times reported quoting the Hennepin County medical examiner's autopsy report that George Floyd, who died in police custody, had tested positive for coronavirus on April 3.



The 46-year-old black man died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis for more than 8 minutes.



Floyd's death sparked outrage and protests in Minneapolis and across the United States, prompting several city authorities to declare curfew.



