

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Some hotels and casinos in Las Vegas will reopen on Thursday, following the closure earlier this year amidst the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, casinos would be required to follow several safety measures including proper hygiene and social distancing.



The state of Nevada will be happy to welcome back gaming and tourism, the backbone of the state's economy, after 78 days shutdown. On March 18, the state's 219 commercial casinos were ordered to close down. Thousands of people in the tourism industry lost their jobs due to the shut down. Las Vegas reported the highest unemployment rate of any U.S. metropolitan area.



MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced its planned June 4 reopening of Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature. At opening, amenities at all properties will be limited. As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen.



'As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best - entertain. The team is ready and we can't wait.'



On May 29, Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced it would reopen Harrah's Las Vegas on Friday, following Flamingo and Caesars Palace's reopening on Thursday.



'Initial customer demand to visit the Las Vegas Strip has been much stronger than anticipated,' Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said in a statement.



According to the Gaming Control Board, once the casinos are reopened 'signage should be posted throughout the property reminding employees and patrons of proper hygiene, including, without limitation, proper handwashing, how to cover coughs and sneezes, and to avoid touching their faces.'



If a licensee learns of a case of COVID-19 at its property, it must communicate the case to and cooperate with its local health authorities. 'All employees should receive clear instructions on how to properly and efficiently respond to all presumed cases of COVID-19,' the Gaming Control Board said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de