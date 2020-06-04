

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $488 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $691 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 billion or $5.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $5.74 billion from $5.52 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.32 Bln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.14 vs. $5.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.14 -Revenue (Q2): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.60 - 5.90 Bln



