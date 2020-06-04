

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $11.5 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $122.4 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.8% to $524.9 million from $654.3 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q2): $524.9 Mln vs. $654.3 Mln last year.



