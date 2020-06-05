

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data. Economists forecast orders to fall 19.7 percent on a monthly basis in April, following a 15.6 percent drop in March.



The euro held steady against the pound, but rose against the rest of major rivals before the data.



The euro was worth 124.24 against the yen, 0.8995 against the pound, 1.1369 against the greenback and 1.0862 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



