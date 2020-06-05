

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) announced Friday that its Phase IIIb ARGON study met primary endpoint in a comparison of Enerzair Breezhaler (QVM149) versus a free combination of two existing inhaled treatments in uncontrolled asthma.



The results show that once-daily treatment with single inhaler, high- and medium-dose Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate or IND/GLY/MF) demonstrated non-inferiority to a free combination of twice-daily, high-dose salmeterol xinafoate/fluticasone propionate or Sal/Flu plus once-daily tiotropium or Tio.



Among secondary analyses, the company observed improvements in lung function, asthma control, health status, and a reduction in moderate exacerbations in the trial.



IND/GLY/MF recently received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP and is currently under regulatory review in multiple countries.



If approved, once-daily IND/GLY/MF will be the first LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed-dose combination for patients whose asthma is uncontrolled with LABA/ICS treatment and could provide an effective and convenient alternative to the current standard-of-care regimen.



The full results from the Phase IIIb ARGON study were published online in Respiratory Medicine.



