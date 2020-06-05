Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Der goldene Meilenstein mit frappanten Auswirkungen für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852015 ISIN: GB0008782301 Ticker-Symbol: TWW 
Tradegate
05.06.20
09:31 Uhr
1,837 Euro
+0,055
+3,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8431,89009:44
1,8571,89109:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC1,837+3,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.