

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the second straight month in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell by working-day adjusted 10.9 percent annually in April, following a 6.0 percent decline in March. Economists had expected a 20.0 percent fall.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 9.7 percent year-on-year in April.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 4.8 percent in April.



Sales of automotive fuel dropped by 2.3 percent in April. Sales of food fell 3.7 percent and those of non-food goods declined by 6.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de