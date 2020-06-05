

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said that its supervisory board has added two further members to its Executive Committee, taking membership to eight.



Hans Michel Piëch as a representative of the shareholders and Bertina Murkovic as a representative of the employees will serve on the Executive Committee.



Hans Michel Piëch is indirectly the largest individual shareholder in Volkswagen AG.



In addition to its Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and Deputy ChairmanJörg Hofmann, the other members of the Executive Committee are Wolfgang Porsche, Stephan Weil, Bernd Osterloh and Peter Mosch.



