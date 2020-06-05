

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined at a faster pace in April, due to the impact of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 33.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 11.7 percent decline in March.



On a seasonal and calendar adjusted basis, industrial production fell 33.6 percent annually in April, following a 13.7 percent in March.



The automobile sector was the hardest hit with production falling 92 percent from the same month last year.



The clothing, leather and footwear, and furniture industries logged production declines of over 70 percent as household demand remained weak amid the lockdown.



Food production decreased 7.3 percent after a 3.6 percent increase in March.



Pharmaceutical manufacturing logged the smallest decrease among various industry groups, of -0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 21.8 percent in April, following a 13.2 percent fall a month ago.



Among components, capital goods output declined the most, down by an adjusted 57.4 percent annually in April. Intermediate goods output fell 36.0 percent and consumer goods output decreased 22.9 percent. Energy output dropped 14.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de