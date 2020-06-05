

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices declined in May, mainly due to the fall in prices of fuels and lubricants, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 1.19 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.96 percent decrease in March. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent decline.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.10 percent in May.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy core consumer prices increased 0.08 percent annually in May and rose 0.15 percent from the previous month.



Data showed that the wholesale prices declined 11.6 percent annually in May, following a 10.95 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.13 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de