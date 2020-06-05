

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) said Friday that the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition is available now for ordering at Chrysler dealerships in the United States and Canada. It is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2020 and offers the most advanced all-wheel-drive or AWD system in its class.



The U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $40,240, excluding destination fees, includes the AWD Launch Edition package MSRP of $3,095.



The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, exclusively available on the Touring L model, is equipped with the same AWD system that will be offered on the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.



Pacifica is the only vehicle to pair AWD along with class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, and the only vehicle in the segment capable of transferring all available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction.



The Pacifica AWD system is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency.



Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing plus zero-percent financing for 60 months is available on every 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, including the AWD Launch Edition.



For a limited time, no payments for 120 days is also available on all Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid models.



The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and will be available in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIAT CHRYSLER-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de