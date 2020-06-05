

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on an upbeat note on Friday, as positive reaction to the ECB's asset-buying program, and surprisingly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data triggered hectic buying across the board.



On Thursday, the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's comments about the euro zone economy seeing a likely pronounced contraction this year hurt sentiment, making investors to ignore than massive addition to the already announced asset-buying program. However, the mood turned quite upbeat on the final session of the week and pushed up stock prices.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 2.48%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 2.25%, Germany's DAX surged up 3.36% and France's CAC 40 rose 3.71%, while Switzerland's SMI closed higher by 1.14%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended stronger by 1 to 4%. Turkey closed modestly higher, while Portugal declined marginally.



In the U.K. market, Carnival soared nearly 20%. Melrose and IAG both gained more than 13%. Legal & General, Rolls-Royce Holdings and M&G gained 9 to 10%.



Royal Bank, Prudential, Whitbread, Standard Chartered, Centrica, BP, Glencore, Rotal Dutch Shell, Barclays, HSBC Holdings, TUI, Lloyds Banking Group, Meggitt and Aviva jumped 5 to 9%.



In the German market, Thyssenkrupp, Daimler, Continental, Lufthansa, Bayer, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Infineon Technologies, Munich RE, Adidas and Allianz moved up 4 to 9%.



In France, Airbus shares soared 12.5%, Technip, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Renault, Peugeot, Sodexo and BNP Paribas gained 8 to 11.2%, while Credit Agricole, Total, Valeo, Kering, Legrand, Accor, Publicis Groupe and Cap Gemini surged up 5 to 6.5%.



In European economic news today, preliminary figures from Destatis showed Germany's manufacturing orders declined at a record pace in April, extending the trend from the previous month, as the coronavirus pandemic hurt demand severely.



New orders in manufacturing fell a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 25.8% from March, when they declined 15%, which was revised from 15.6%. Economists had forecast a 19.7% slump.



On a year-on-year basis, factory orders decreased a calendar-adjusted 36.6% year-on-year after a revised 15.4% decline in March.



UK house prices fell for a third successive month in May, though activity started picking up slightly, after the lockdown restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, were partly eased.



The house price index decreased 0.2% after a 0.6% decline in April, monthly survey results from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed. Economists had forecast a 0.7% fall. In March, prices slid 0.3%.



The European Central Bank announced Thursday it will increase its Pandemic Emergency Purchase program by a further 600 billion euros ($676 billion) to support funding conditions in the real economy, especially for businesses and households. Markets were expecting a 500 billion euros increase.



