

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for April. Output is expected to fall 16 percent on a monthly basis in April, bigger than the 9.2 percent decrease seen in March.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it held steady against the pound and the franc, it fell against the yen and the greenback



The euro was worth 123.61 against the yen, 0.887 against the pound, 1.0873 against the franc and 1.1290 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



