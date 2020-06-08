

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) has acquired Perivale Park, a 34 acre urban warehouse estate in Perivale, West London, from Federated Hermes for 202.5 million pounds. The estate provides 55,100 sq m of lettable space across 23 units and 8 acres of land which is currently leased as a vehicle compound but has medium term development potential.



Alan Holland, Business Unit Director for SEGRO's Greater London portfolio, said: 'Perivale Park offers a rare opportunity to build further scale and drive value in an area where we already have considerable expertise and knowledge of the local market and customer base. It also offers medium-term development and redevelopment potential in one of London's prime, and most supply-constrained, industrial clusters.'



