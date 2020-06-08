

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PharmaSGP Holding SE has set the price range for its planned initial public offering at 31.50 euros to 36.50 euros per share. At the mid-point of the price range, the transaction size would amount to approximately 328.4 million euros. The offering consists of a public offering in Germany as well as private placements in other jurisdictions.



The bookbuilding and offer period will commence after publication of the approved securities prospectus, expected for June 8, 2020, and are expected to end on June 18, 2020. The final offer price and exact number of shares to be placed is expected to be published on June 18, 2020.



The company intends to list its total current share capital of 12 million shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, under the ticker, PSG. The first day of trading is anticipated to be June 19, 2020.



