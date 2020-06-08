In his role, he will be responsible for the overall development of F10 Zurich, its programs as well as the service portfolio.Zurich - F10 - THE HOME OF FINTECH is delighted to announce the appointment of Gerrit Sindermann as new Head F10 Zurich. Gerrit will join F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator mid of June 2020 to lead the mission of guiding Startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies while stimulating worldwide collaboration with international finance organizations. In his role...

