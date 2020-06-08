

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance swung to surplus in April as imports declined faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 190 million in April versus deficit EUR 320 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 335 million.



Exports declined 19.8 percent year-on-year in April and imports fell 27.5 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 21.5 percent and imports from EU countries fell 27.7 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 17.9 percent and imports from them declined 27.7 percent.



For the January-April period, the trade deficit was EUR 1.2 billion versus a surplus of EUR 45 million a year ago. Exports declined 14.5 percent and imports decreased 9.3 percent.



