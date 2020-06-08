

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer price inflation eased in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.0 percent increase in April.



Cost of education showed the biggest annual growth of 7.8 percent in May.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 5.8 percent and those of health care, and furniture, household equipment and routine maintenance of house increased by 4.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in May, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



The latest fall was caused by fall in prices of fuel, heat, other personal care appliances, supplies and vegetables, and vegetables, the agency said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

