

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.



With more than seven million confirmed cases and 400,000 million deaths due to coronavirus pandemic, the world is still struggling to come back to normal. The U.S. has recorded two million cases and a total of more than 110,500 deaths. New York and other states will come back to normal after the reopening today.



With no major economic announcement on Monday, investors might keep an eye on reports on consumer and producer prices, weekly jobless claims, and consumer sentiment this Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, U.K. based oil giant BP plc is planning to cut 10,000 jobs across the globe.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 235.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 7.00 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday posted substantial gains. The Dow spiked 829.16 points or 3.2 percent to 27,110.98, the Nasdaq jumped 198.27 points or 2.1 percent to 9,814.08 and the S&P 500 surged up 81.58 points or 2.6 percent to 3,193.93.



On the economic front, the TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for May will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the index level was at 3.90. Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. Chinese shares eked out modest gains after both exports and imports falling in May. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 6.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,937.77, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 24,776.77.



Chinese exports fell an annual 3.3 percent last month, while imports tumbled 16.7 percent.



Japanese shares climbed on the day. The Nikkei average rallied 314.37 points, or 1.37 percent, to 23,178.10, while the broader Topix index closed up 1.13 percent at 1,630.72.



The Australian market was closed for a holiday.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 1.29 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 19.51 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 12.55 points or 0.20 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 27.26 points or 0.26 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 3.91 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

