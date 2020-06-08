

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production declined in April, data from the Czech statistical office showed on Monday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 33.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 12.5 percent fall in March.



Manufacturing output declined 35.5 percent yearly in April.



Mining and quarrying output decreased 21.9 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 19.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 23.7 percent in April.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 4.6 percent annually in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output fell 1.9 percent monthly in April.



Another report from the Czech statistical office revealed that the trade balance registered a deficit of CZK 26.895 billion in April versus CZK 16.002 billion in the same month last year. In March, trade surplus was 2.066 billion.



Exports declined 39.3 percent annually in April and imports fell 27.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports fell by 19.4 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively.



