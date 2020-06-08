

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of CRES Insurance Services, LLC. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based CRES designs, markets and services errors & omissions insurance and risk management services to real estate firms and professionals across the United States, particularly in the Southwest. The CRES team will operate under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher's North American Affinity operations.



'CRES's specialized expertise and product offerings to real estate agents complement and expand our strengths in that market,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.



