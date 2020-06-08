

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, the United States recorded its lowest daily coronavirus death toll in more than two months.



With 448 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 110514 as of Johns Hopkins University's 8:00 a.m. ET update Monday.



This is just one fourth of a peak of 2,000 deaths a day in April. The last time a figure less than this was reported on March 29. Since June 2, the death toll was on the fall.



Also, there was a drastic drop in the number of new infections from the previous day.



With 18,556 additional cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 194,363. This is, however, 5000 less than the number of new cases emerged in the country in the previous day.



New York City, where the coronavirus hit hardest in the U.S., began reopening on Monday, with as many as 400,000 people getting back to work. Retail stores are allowed to function, while non-essential industry can resume as part of the city's first phase of reopening.



'Tomorrow is a new day. NYC reopens,' New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted late Sunday, adding the hashtag NewYorkTough.



Of the 30,374 people who died in New York, more than two-third were in New York City. Likewise, more than 205,000 people were infected with Covid-19 in the city, out of the state total of 378,097.



Meanwhile, the number of U.S. states where more than 1000 people died of the virus has risen to 21.



New Jersey (12176 deaths, 164164 infections), (Michigan (5895 deaths, 64413 infections), Massachusetts (7316 deaths, 103436 infections), Louisiana (2936 deaths, 42816 infections), Illinois (5904 deaths, 127757 infections), Pennsylvania (5943 deaths, 79908 infections), California (4632 deaths, 130615 infections), Connecticut (4071 deaths, 43968 infections), Texas (1841 deaths, 75408 infections), Georgia (2180 deaths, 51898 infections), Virginia (1461 deaths, 49397 infections), Maryland (2749 deaths, 57973 infections), Florida (2700 deaths, 63938 infections), Indiana (2303 deaths, 37397 infections), Ohio (2379 deaths, 38476 infections), Colorado (1527 deaths, 27987 infections), Minnesota (1197 deaths, 27886 infections), and Washington (1157 deaths, 23729 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



There are almost 7 million recorded virus cases globally, with more than 400,000 deaths.



