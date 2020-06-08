

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's consumer price inflation eased in May, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.19 percent year-on-year in May, which was slower than the 0.62 percent increase in April.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 3.63 percent annually in May. Prices for leisure and culture, and furnishing and household equipment grew 2.59 percent and 2.20 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for transport and housing, water, electricity and fuel declined 4.79 percent and 2.43 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.15 percent in May, following a 0.06 percent decline in the prior month.



The monthly decline was due to the continued fall in the prices of petroleum products and a decline in prices of food products.



