

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in Southeast Louisiana on Sunday evening, producing dangerous flooding.



The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Cristobal made landfall after 5 p.m., and is forecast to bring heavy rain and tropical storm-force wind gusts into Mississippi and Alabama.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Cristobal is forecast to produce rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches from the central and eastern Gulf Coast into the lower Mississippi Valley, with winds having a force of near 35 mph.



An NHC advisory issued at 10 AM CDT said the center of Cristobal is expected to move through northeastern Louisiana today, through Arkansas and eastern Missouri tonight and Tuesday, and reach Wisconsin and the western Great Lakes by Wednesday.



Some weakening is forecast through Tuesday. However, Cristobal is expected to gain strength as it becomes an extratropical low Tuesday night and Wednesday, it added.



The weather agency warned that isolated tornadoes are possible today and tonight across Mississippi, Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, and southeastern Missouri.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de