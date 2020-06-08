

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday announced data from its completed Phase II study of crinecerfont (NBI-74788).



The company said the study showed meaningful reductions in all three key disease hormone markers in adult patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder affecting the adrenal glands.



Crinecerfont treatment produced meaningful reductions in elevated adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and 17-hydroxyprogesterone (17-OHP) levels by 54% to 75% at all doses studied, together with a dose-related decrease in androstenedione (A4) levels, ranging from 21% to 64%.



At the highest dose of crinecerfont (100 mg twice daily), 75% of patients showed a response of at least 50% reduction from baseline for each of the three hormone markers at day 14.



Treatment with crinecerfont was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile with no related serious adverse events reported. Adverse events reported in two or more participants included headache, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue, contusion, insomnia and nausea.



