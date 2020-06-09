

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade data for April. Exports are forecast to decline 15.6 percent on month and imports to drop 16 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the greenback and the franc, it fell against the yen. Against the pound, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1294 against the greenback, 121.98 against the yen, 1.0813 against the franc and 0.8881 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de