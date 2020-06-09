

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) reported profit before tax of 92.0 million pounds for the 31 March 2020 compared to 46.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 43.13 pence compared to 20.90 pence. Adjusted EBIT grew by 23.3% to 216.8 million pounds, primarily due to revenue growth, higher gross margin and operational leverage. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 108.15 pence from 86.60 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 833.8 million pounds, an increase of 8.8% from prior year. Organic constant currency revenue grew 7.4%, for the fiscal year. Recurring revenue was 518.5 million pounds, up 25.7%.



AVEVA's Board intends to maintain a final dividend of 29.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be payable on 11 August 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 10 July 2020.



