

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2020 declined to 93.4 million pounds from 126.9 million pounds in the prior year.



But, adjusted profit before tax in the year was 71.0 million pounds, up 5% from 67.5 million pounds in 2019.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year was 92.58 million pounds or 55.6 pence per share down from 126.50 million pounds or 78.0 pence per share in the prior year.



EPRA earnings per share grew 2% to 42.1 pence from 41.4 pence last year.



Total revenue for the year was 129.3 million pounds, an increase of 3.9 million or 3.1% from 125.4 million pounds in the prior year. Like-for-like revenue for the year was 128.2 million pounds, an increase of 3.8% from the prior year.



Georgina Harvey and Steve Johnson, Non-Executive Directors, have informed the Board that they will not be seeking re-election to the Board at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting after seven and ten years of service respectively.



The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of 16.7 pence per share in addition to the interim dividend of 17.1 pence, giving a total dividend for the year of 33.8 pence, an increase of 1.8% from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIG YELLOW-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de