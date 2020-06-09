

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in April amid a fall in exports and imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 61 million in April from EUR 150 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 155 million.



Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, Evelin Puura said the last time trade fell this much was 11 years ago, in 2009.



Exports fell 17.0 percent year-on-year in April, after remaining unchanged in March.



Imports decreased 22.0 percent annually in April, following a 1.0 percent fall in the previous month.



'In April, trade decreased in most commodity sections, but exports and imports increased for products associated with COVID-19, such as disinfection products and pharmaceuticals,' Puura, said.



