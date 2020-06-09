

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as investors waited for more news on the easing of lockdown measures.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson will talk his cabinet through his plans for easing the U.K.'s lockdown today after officials reported the lowest number of daily deaths since restrictions were imposed.



Brexit negotiations have also started to come back into focus, with the U.K. and Japan set to begin talks today aimed at reaching agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal.



The U.K. has until the end of July to request an extension to the transition period, which is due to expire after 31 December.



In economic releases, British retailers reported a sharp fall in annual sales last month, but the figures showed some business recovery since April.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 102 points, or 1.57 percent, to 6,370 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Monday.



British American Tobacco shares tumbled 3.8 percent. The tobacco group cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in emerging markets.



Housebuilder Bellway fell around 1 percent after saying it had sold about 1,000 fewer homes between August and May.



Software giant Aveva jumped 4 percent as it reported a 22 percent rise in annual profit.



