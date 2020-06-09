NUR-SULTAN, June 9. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has documented 215 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, which is 50 more than yesterday. The total number of infections in the country has reached 13,074, the press service of the Kazakh health ministry informed on Tuesday. "We have documented 215 new cases of infection among those with symptoms, the growth rate has reached 1.7%. In total, 13,074 cases are confirmed in the country," the message informs. The share ...

