

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 400 deaths and nearly 60000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Monday.



With 410 additional deaths, total number of casualties in the country reached 135615, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data Tuesday.



With 59,762 additional infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country reached 3364704.



According to CNN, nearly one out of every 100 Americans have tested positive for Covid-19.



Even as Arizona, California, Florida, Mississippi and Texas breaking records for average daily deaths, the White House focused on the data of states where the situation is improving.



As Florida is rapidly becoming the epicenter of the national outbreak, an infectious-disease specialist from the University of Miami Health System warned, 'What we were seeing in Wuhan six months ago, now we're there.'



Dr. Lilian Abbo was referring to the Chinese city, where the killer virus originated, and spread across the country and beyond its borders.



As the situation worsened in California, Governor Gavin Newsom decided to roll back its reopening. He ordered the states' bars and movie theaters to close down, and end dining in restaurants.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32395 deaths, 402263 infections), New Jersey (15560 deaths, 175522 infections), Michigan (6321 deaths, 77198 infections), Massachusetts (8330 deaths, 111827 infections), Louisiana (3423 deaths, 79827 infections), Illinois (7394 deaths, 155931 infections), Pennsylvania (6911 deaths, 100330 infections), California (7099 deaths, 334850 infections), Connecticut (4371 deaths, 47510 infections), Texas (3276 deaths, 269778 infections), Georgia (3026 deaths, 120569 infections), Virginia (1968 deaths, 71642 infections), Maryland (3325 deaths, 73527 infections), Florida (4277 deaths, 282435 infections), Indiana (2762 deaths, 52037 infections), Ohio (3064 deaths, 66853 infections), Colorado (1727 deaths, 37218 infections), Minnesota (1542 deaths, 42772 infections), Arizona (2246 deaths, 123824 infections) Washington (1438 deaths, 40656 infections), North Carolina (1529 deaths, 87669 infections), Mississippi (1250 deaths, 36680 infections), Tennessee (749 deaths, 65274 infections), Alabama (1124 deaths and 55545 infections) and Missouri (1105 deaths, 28289 infections).



