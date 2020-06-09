

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices declined for the third straight month in May, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 6.6 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.9 percent decrease in April.



Prices in domestic market decreased 4.7 percent annually in May and that in foreign market were down 8.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.8 percent in May following 2.5 percent fall in the previous month. Prices have decreased for the fourth month in a row.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 795.29 million in March from EUR 940.75 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 833.51 million.



