

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 491 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 111,000.



The total number of infections in the country rose to 1961,185 with 16,316 new cases reporting in the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University's 8:00 a.m. ET update Tuesday.



In New York, the worst-affected state, 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking its total death toll to 30,417. With around 700 new infection cases, the state total rose to 378,799.



As the infection rate continue to slow down, New York reopened for business Monday. After three months of lockdown, New York showed signs of life returning to normal.



Thousands of workers restarted their jobs on construction and manufacturing sites and retail stores. However, there were many retail shops that still remain closed.



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that his administration is transforming 20 miles of city streets into busways and bus lanes to get New Yorkers around faster. 'This month we'll start projects in the South Bronx and Flushing. Plus, we're making the 14th Street busway permanent, he added.



Some of the worst-affected U.S. states include New Jersey (12214 deaths, 164497 infections), (Michigan (5912 deaths, 64701 infections), Massachusetts (7353 deaths, 103626 infections), Louisiana (2944 deaths, 43050 infections), Illinois (5924 deaths, 128415 infections), Pennsylvania (5953 deaths, 80339 infections), California (4657 deaths, 133816 infections), Connecticut (4084 deaths, 44092 infections), Texas (1848 deaths, 76463 infections), Georgia (2208 deaths, 52497 infections), Virginia (1477 deaths, 51251 infections), Maryland (2776 deaths, 58404 infections), Florida (2712 deaths, 64904 infections), Indiana (2316 deaths, 37623 infections), Ohio (2406 deaths, 38837 infections), Colorado (1543 deaths, 28169 infections), Minnesota (1208 deaths, 28224 infections), Arizona (1053 deaths, 27678 infections) and Washington (1161 deaths, 24041 infections).



