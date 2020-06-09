

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lynwood Investments CY Limited has sued F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) with regard to the NGINX web server software business enterprise. The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco also names former employees of Rambler, and two venture capital firms.



In 2019, F5 paid $670 million to acquire the NGINX-based enterprise from NGINX, Inc., a company formed in 2011 by former Rambler employees Maxim Konovalov and Igor Sysoev, and others, prior to their departure from Rambler. The lawsuit alleges that Lynwood, not NGINX, Inc., F5 Networks or the other named defendants, is the rightful owner of the NGINX enterprise.



Lynwood is a seasoned international holding company that invests in a variety of industries. Lynwood and its affiliates held substantial ownership stakes in Rambler, and Rambler has assigned its ownership of the NGINX software and the related NGINX enterprise to Lynwood.



