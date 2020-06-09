

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Tuesday, giving back ground after moving sharply higher in recent sessions. The Nasdaq is pulling back off yesterday's record closing high, while the Dow and the S&P 500 are moving lower after reaching their best levels in over three months.



Currently, the major averages are all in the red, although the Nasdaq is posting a relatively modest loss. While the Nasdaq is down 25.88 points or 0.3 percent at 9,898.86, the Dow is down 293.13 points or 1.1 percent at 27,279.31 and the S&P 500 is down 31.43 points or 1 percent at 3,200.96.



The weakness on Wall Street partly reflects profit taking, as traders cash in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions.



Selling pressure appears somewhat subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their recent gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.



Traders may also be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the central bank's assessment of the economic outlook.



Energy stocks are seeing substantial weakness after helping to lead the markets higher in recent sessions. The pullback by the sector comes as the price of crude oil for July delivery is falling $0.41 to $37.78 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has plunged by 9.3 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 5.4 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 4.2 percent.



Significant weakness has also emerged among banking stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent slump by the KBW Bank Index. The index is pulling back after ending the previous session at its best closing level in three months.



Steel, transportation and housing stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while gold stocks are bucking the downtrend amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved sharply lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plunged by 2.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further upside following the modest rebound seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 7 basis points at 0.814 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

