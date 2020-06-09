

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (HMC) confirmed on Tuesday that a cyber-attack impacted its global operations, according to reports.



Honda reportedly said that a virus infiltrated the company's internal servers on Monday morning in Tokyo, impacting the company's ability to access the servers and disrupting work-related email.



The cyber-attack also reportedly impacted the company's production systems outside of Japan. The automaker on Monday halted production at its factories in Japan, North America, Turkey, Italy, and at its Swindon factory in the UK. The company is also said to have halted operations at its two motorcycle factories in India and Brazil.



As a precautionary measure, the company gave some employees the day off as they were unable to access their work computers.



However, Honda reportedly said no data has been breached and it sees minimal business impact from the cyber-attack.



