

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.4 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - missing expectations for a drop of 0.3 percent following the 1.5 percent slide in April.



On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 2.7 percent - again missing expectations for a fall of 2.4 percent after losing 2.3 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were down 1.2 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices tumbled 5.6 percent on month and 17.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de