

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy will reopen more than 800 stores in the U.S. starting from Monday for customers to freely shop without appointments. But it will allow only a limited number of people inside the stores.



The electronics retailer said it continues to offer contactless curbside pickup and in-store consultations for those who prefer to shop that way.



To support the reopening, the company will bring back more than 9,000 of furloughed full- and part-time store employees as well as Geek Squad Agents, out of the about 51,000 furloughed employees that was announced in mid-April due to foot traffic closure in its stores.



The company will continue to enforce social distancing by limiting the number of customers inside the store to 25% of capacity that allows about 60 or more customers in a store depending on its size. If a store reaches the limit, stores will queue people in a line until they are able to shop, Best Buy said in a statement.



Stores also will have floor signage to help customers and employees maintain 6 feet of distance at all times.



Meanwhile, Best Buy will also begin resuming in-home consultations, which have all been conducted virtually since March. It will continue to offer virtual consultations for anyone who prefers that, the company said.



