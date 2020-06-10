

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury Plc (SHB.L) reported a loss before tax of 287.6 million pounds for the 6 months ended 31 March 2020 compared to profit of 38.7 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 93.6 pence compared to profit of 12.6 pence. The result included a revaluation deficit, net of disposal profits, of 300.2 million pounds, for the first half period. EPRA earnings decreased to 25.3 million pounds from 27.3 million pounds. EPRA earnings per share was 8.2 pence compared to 8.9 pence. Underlying EPRA earnings was 28.7 million pounds, up 5.1 percent, driven by growth in underlying net property income and administrative costs reduction. Underlying EPRA earnings per share was 9.3 pence compared to 8.9 pence.



First half revenue declined to 62.7 million pounds from 63.9 million pounds, prior year. Net property income was 46.2 million pounds compared to 48.6 million pounds. Underlying net property income, before Covid-19 related provisions, was up 2.1 percent to 49.6 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

