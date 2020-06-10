

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation eased less-than-expected in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.2 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3 percent annually in May. Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and housing, water, energy, fuel increased by 5.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.1 percent and transport cost fell 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in May. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent increase.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices rose 0.7 percent annually in April, after a 0.3 percent decline in March.



Export prices grew 3.1 percent on a yearly basis in April, following a 1.1 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 1.7 percent in April and export prices increased 2.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de