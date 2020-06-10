

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia industrial production declined at a record pace in April, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 42.0 percent year-on-year in April, following a 19.6 percent decrease in March. This was the worst fall since the survey began.



This was influenced by a cessation or restriction of the production at four Slovak car manufacturers as well as the production restrictions at subcontractors in the car industry as a whole, which responded to the measures taken against the spread of the COVID-19 in Europe, the agency said.



Manufacturing output declined 47.4 percent in April.



Production of transport equipment plummeted 78.9 percent.



Output in mining and quarrying declined 0.3 percent, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output fell 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 26.6 percent in April.



