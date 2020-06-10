

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A sudden spike in coronavirus-related deaths was recorded in the United States amid reports that parts of the country that were less affected by the pandemic are now tallying record averages of new infections.



With 926 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 112,000 Wednesday. This is almost twice the numbers reported in the previous day.



There is also a slight increase in new cases. The total number of infections in the country rose to 1979,971 with 17,182 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University's 7.45 a.m. ET update Wednesday.



The Washington Post reported based on data tracked by it that since the beginning of this month, 14 states and Puerto Rico have recorded their highest-ever seven-day average of new coronavirus cases after the deadly diseas hit the U.S.



If New York and New Jersey were the worst-hit states dring the pandemic's first wave, after their cases dwindled, the highest percentages of new cases is coming from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah, the news outlet reported.



In New York, the number of daily deaths fell to 41, taking its total death toll to 30,417. With 683 new infection cases, the state total rose to 379,482.



New Jersey (12303 deaths, 164796 infections), (Michigan (5943 deaths, 64701 infections), Massachusetts (7408 deaths, 103889 infections), Louisiana (2957 deaths, 43612 infections), Illinois (6018 deaths, 129212 infections), Pennsylvania (6014 deaths, 80870 infections), California (4752 deaths, 137060 infections), Connecticut (4097 deaths, 44179 infections), Texas (1867 deaths, 78208 infections), Georgia (2285 deaths, 53249 infections), Virginia (1496 deaths, 51738 infections), Maryland (2811 deaths, 58904 infections), Florida (2765 deaths, 66000 infections), Indiana (2339 deaths, 38033 infections), Ohio (2423 deaths, 39162 infections), Colorado (1553 deaths, 28333 infections), Minnesota (1228 deaths, 28523 infections), Arizona (1076 deaths, 28296 infections)and Washington (1176 deaths, 24354 infections) are the other worst-affected U.S. states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

