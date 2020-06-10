

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) stated that the company is financially absolutely solid and stable. It currently has some 600 million euros available in liquidity plus a guaranteed but as yet undrawn credit facility of another 600 million euros. The Group noted that it does not have to repay a maturity on one of its financial instruments until the end of 2022.



The company said the conversion of Brenntag AG from a German stock-law corporation into a European Company only leads to a change of the legal form, and its shareholders will continue to participate to the same extent in Brenntag SE. The stock exchange listing of the shares will also remain unaffected and the uninterrupted tradability of the shares is guaranteed.



The Group said, on the basis of the current dividend proposal, it is planning a payout of some 193 million euros, with a payout ratio of 41.4%.



